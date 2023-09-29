TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 492 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 217.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,078. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

