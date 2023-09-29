LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Up to $5.30

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.50. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 18,759 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Featured Stories

