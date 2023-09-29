TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $209.79. 59,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,568. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

