GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.95. GDS shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 31,283 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on GDS in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Get GDS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDS

GDS Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.73.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $340.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GDS by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GDS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GDS by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.