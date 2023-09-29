Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.79. Under Armour shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 1,005,816 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Under Armour Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

