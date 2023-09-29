Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.36. 35,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,877. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.96. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.