VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.16

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 13268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $679.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 311,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 208,073 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 621,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

