Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 50243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of research firms have commented on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Curis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $868.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 471.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. M28 Capital Management LP grew its stake in Curis by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,858 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the third quarter valued at $948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,835 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 3,036.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 814,951 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Curis by 465.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 446,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 367,559 shares in the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

