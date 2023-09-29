Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Up to $47.86

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.86, but opened at $49.95. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $49.86, with a volume of 229,519 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Articles

