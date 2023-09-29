Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Up to $14.48

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $15.24. Bumble shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 436,126 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Bumble Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.63 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 236.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

