Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $170.43

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $170.43 and last traded at $169.50, with a volume of 92950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DUOL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Trading Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -215.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day moving average of $143.72.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.38, for a total transaction of $1,418,079.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $327,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,152,600.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 8,842 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.38, for a total value of $1,418,079.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,960 shares of company stock valued at $16,190,224. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $2,447,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Duolingo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 9.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth $1,151,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.