Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 952,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

STZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.55. 55,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,102. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.27. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Wedbush boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

