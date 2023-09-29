Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Up to $25.97

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.97, but opened at $27.42. Movado Group shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 24,285 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOV. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Movado Group

Movado Group Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $600.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Movado Group had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.