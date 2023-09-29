Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Down 4.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.29 and last traded at C$11.30. Approximately 102,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 335,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.40.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$9.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 million. Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 278.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

