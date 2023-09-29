TFG Advisers LLC Sells 34 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 103.7% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $5.15 on Friday, hitting $539.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,848. The company has a market capitalization of $511.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $532.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.66.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

