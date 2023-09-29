Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $1.93

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $2.02. Angi shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 8,576 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Get Angi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Angi

Angi Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $375.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Angi by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.