Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $151.69

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $151.69, but opened at $161.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $159.74, with a volume of 199,296 shares.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

