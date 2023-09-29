Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.55. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 60,231 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on DADA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Dada Nexus Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $325.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.25 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

