Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) were down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 90,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 335,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of C$130.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown Project comprising of 2 mining leases and 15 exploration permits located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.