Short Interest in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Drops By 17.6%

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Performance

OLIT remained flat at $10.61 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. OmniLit Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniLit Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,258,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,706,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,673,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,894,000. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OmniLit Acquisition

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

