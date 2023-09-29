Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $355.06

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $355.06 and last traded at $355.06, with a volume of 306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $373.78.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $681.11 million for the quarter.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

