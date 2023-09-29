New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.11

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.11 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 183733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDU. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.90). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $860.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

See Also

