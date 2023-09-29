TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.69

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $118.69 and last traded at $118.07, with a volume of 7034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $281,441.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,663.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $281,441.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,663.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $1,191,584.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,436,093 shares of company stock valued at $367,772,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,130,000 after acquiring an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

