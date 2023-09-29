Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Nevada Copper in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

About Nevada Copper

Shares of NEVDF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,710. Nevada Copper has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

