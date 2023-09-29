Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $6.92

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $7.83. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 1,274,002 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 10.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $46,111 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

