SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SpareBank 1 SMN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRMGF remained flat at $11.50 during midday trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans; refinancing; and current, savings, billing, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

