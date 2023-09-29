SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SpareBank 1 SMN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SRMGF
SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance
About SpareBank 1 SMN
SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans; refinancing; and current, savings, billing, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SpareBank 1 SMN
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- PayPal Keeps Getting Cheaper; Should You Load Up?
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.