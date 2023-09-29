N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Short Interest Update

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,900 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE NABL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. N-able has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $15.44.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). N-able had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $106.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. Analysts expect that N-able will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NABL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $514,567.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,144 shares in the company, valued at $17,293,515.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other N-able news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $514,567.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,293,515.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $144,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,819.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in N-able by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in N-able by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in N-able by 7.9% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

