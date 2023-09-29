TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,307,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 1,585,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.9 days.

TMX Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMXXF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMXXF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

