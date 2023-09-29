MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MGE Energy stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.67. 5,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. MGE Energy has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,480.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,498.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,003,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,770,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

