Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13,911.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,954,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,346 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,126,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 356.9% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,231,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 962,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

