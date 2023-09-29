Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

