iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Cut by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 68,181 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 461,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 274,100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 287,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 215,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $20.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

