Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $204.27 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $139.07 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.