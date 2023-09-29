Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Ares Management by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $8,568,699.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 810,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,196,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 484,122 shares of company stock worth $8,039,785 and sold 8,099,456 shares worth $238,197,722. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $104.89 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $107.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

