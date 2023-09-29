Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $91.57 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2418 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

