Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $6,218,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 26.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 37.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Bunge by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BG opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.58. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

