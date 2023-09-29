Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,742 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

IDEV opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

