Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

