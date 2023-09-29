Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 18.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS CSM opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $387.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.