iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.