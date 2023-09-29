Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PWR opened at $188.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

