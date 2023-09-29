Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 56,335 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,335 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $1,912,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,302,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,159,000 after buying an additional 51,979 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $90.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

