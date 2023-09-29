Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

