Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Position Reduced by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,916,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 74,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DFAX stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.