Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,518,000 after purchasing an additional 286,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,381,000 after purchasing an additional 500,775 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,913,000 after purchasing an additional 770,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,782 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.