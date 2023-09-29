Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Arch Resources worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 648.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,820,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $174.21 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Arch Resources Increases Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($1.78). Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $19.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $3.97 per share. This is a boost from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

