Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after buying an additional 127,481 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.3 %

ICE opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.