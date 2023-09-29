iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $266.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

