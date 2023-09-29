Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,337 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

