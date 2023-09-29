Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.39 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,377 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,523 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,865 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

PXD stock opened at $234.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

